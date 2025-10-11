 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352810
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch resolves an issue that caused crashes related to the tutorial, impacting new players and the offline mode.

We have also worked on the forge, and you should now see correct costs for crafting items and skins.

Note that we will continue to work on the forge, especially the issues with the recycling of weapons. We are working on a fix that you should expect soon. For now please avoid destroying weapons as you might loose Daimon Orbs in the process.



🐞 Bug Fixes

- Fixed a crash when launching the game in offline mode.

⚙️ Balancing

- Fixed incorrect Forge costs and adjusted overall Forge cost balancing.

