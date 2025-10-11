[GENERAL]
- Replaced city cars with the new fully functional Wagon vehicle
- Added sorting options for Prisongram posts by Newest/Top Rated (All-time)/Top Rated (Monthly)
- Added triggering alarms when the car is hit while the engine is off
- Reworked wearable items system
- Added new item - Night Vision Goggles
- Added wearing Glowstick on head
- Added zoom slider to face cropping menu
- Added face cropping menu instantly showing changes on the preview face
- Sizeable internal code refactors
[FIXES]
- Fixed face crop zooming by mouse scrolling being very slow
- Fixed city cars spawning outside the island
- Fixed using parachute bugged animation in hand
Changed files in this update