 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352787 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


[GENERAL]
  • Replaced city cars with the new fully functional Wagon vehicle
  • Added sorting options for Prisongram posts by Newest/Top Rated (All-time)/Top Rated (Monthly)
  • Added triggering alarms when the car is hit while the engine is off
  • Reworked wearable items system
  • Added new item - Night Vision Goggles
  • Added wearing Glowstick on head
  • Added zoom slider to face cropping menu
  • Added face cropping menu instantly showing changes on the preview face
  • Sizeable internal code refactors


[FIXES]
  • Fixed face crop zooming by mouse scrolling being very slow
  • Fixed city cars spawning outside the island
  • Fixed using parachute bugged animation in hand

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1745681
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1745682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link