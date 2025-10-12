Fixes
- Improved pjysics networking for grabbing objetcs and penguins
- Fixed broken blueprints (firework)
- Fixed shop items not being available until reset
- Made enemies a bit more aware of their surrounding
- Fixed pop-up texts in Penguin Village
- Fixed some lighting issues caused by the switch to the new water
- Fixed daily challenges scaling issues on certain resolutions
- Fixed sliding UI
- Fixed missing pink textures in Penguin Village and for certain items (hacking pad)
- Fixed smoke bomb
- Fixed that the fairy attacking you and the fairy wand not dropping
- Fixed dancing mini-game
- Fixed clothes not resetting
- Fixed missing Pingizo statue
- Fixed lifting mini-game
- Fixed occlusion culling artifacts
- Removed some floating items in Penguin Village
Changed files in this update