12 October 2025 Build 20352779 Edited 12 October 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes


  • Improved pjysics networking for grabbing objetcs and penguins
  • Fixed broken blueprints (firework)
  • Fixed shop items not being available until reset
  • Made enemies a bit more aware of their surrounding
  • Fixed pop-up texts in Penguin Village
  • Fixed some lighting issues caused by the switch to the new water
  • Fixed daily challenges scaling issues on certain resolutions
  • Fixed sliding UI
  • Fixed missing pink textures in Penguin Village and for certain items (hacking pad)
  • Fixed smoke bomb
  • Fixed that the fairy attacking you and the fairy wand not dropping
  • Fixed dancing mini-game
  • Fixed clothes not resetting
  • Fixed missing Pingizo statue
  • Fixed lifting mini-game
  • Fixed occlusion culling artifacts
  • Removed some floating items in Penguin Village

