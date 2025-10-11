- Added 'Catalisk' to the Hall, unlockable to test Catalysts;

- Added 4 new gear: 'Zodiac Phase', 'Zodiac Conjunction', 'Zodiac Perihelion', 'Zodiac Aphelion';

- Made it easier to interact with graves;

- 'Rot' DoT now has a Stack Limit of 5;

- Added Clatter steps SFX, with Audio setting to mute it;

- Added search functionality to the 'Invite Players' panel;

- Added mouse selection and copy capabilities to the chat log;

- Available Exp (to spend) is now always shown in the HUD, at the Hall;

- Ability damage per lvl nerfed to 1% (from 1.2%);

- Ability speed per lvl nerfed to 8% (from 10%);