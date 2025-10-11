 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352687 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:13:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the crash after task 10110, hopefully for real this time

  • Fixed the Dry font not displaying correctly

  • Fixed the > and < symbols not throwing an error if used before they're unlocked

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3985371
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3985372
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link