- Fixed attacking being temporarily disabled due to memory leak. If this persists for you, please get in touch!
- Fixed Armor colors not showing due to memory leak as well.
- Minor change in phrasing for the text in the Dream Bubble upgrade
- Fixed Cypher text not showing the proper effect when turned on
- Various typo/text fixes
- Small adjustments for certain areas
CYCLE 1.03 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1947161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update