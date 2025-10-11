 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352634 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:

  • Fixed attacking being temporarily disabled due to memory leak. If this persists for you, please get in touch!
  • Fixed Armor colors not showing due to memory leak as well.
  • Minor change in phrasing for the text in the Dream Bubble upgrade
  • Fixed Cypher text not showing the proper effect when turned on
  • Various typo/text fixes
  • Small adjustments for certain areas

