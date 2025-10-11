Added

- [Overcharge] - with that skill your attack spells have a chance to cover larger area:

- Added run animations when your speed is above 150. Animations are swapped on the fly when your speed changes

- Explanation for damage calculation in Help menu

Changed

- With latest changes and new skills it's becoming easier to farm monsters in hundreds, so effect of disturbance has been adjusted.

On average twice as many mobs will be summoned with raising disturbance and those mobs now have a higher chance to be elite/boss (chance also increases with disturbance level)

- Better walking animations

Fixed

- Walking animation direction now properly updates when changing movement direction

- Item level won't push required level to wear gear beyond max level anymore

- Fixed issue with strength tooltip in Russian

- Fixed occasional error when hitting mobs outside view