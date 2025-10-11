 Skip to content
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20352606 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 UPDATE TIME!
Steam Achievements are finally here! 🏆
Every action now counts — from paying off your first debt to becoming a living legend.

⚠️ Note: Achievements work only on new saves.
Start fresh — and start hunting! 🎯

