🚀 UPDATE TIME!
Steam Achievements are finally here! 🏆
Every action now counts — from paying off your first debt to becoming a living legend.
⚠️ Note: Achievements work only on new saves.
Start fresh — and start hunting! 🎯
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
🚀 UPDATE TIME!
Steam Achievements are finally here! 🏆
Every action now counts — from paying off your first debt to becoming a living legend.
⚠️ Note: Achievements work only on new saves.
Start fresh — and start hunting! 🎯
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update