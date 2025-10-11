A few more smaller bugs while I work on the larger update :)

Fixed an incorrect music track playing during the intro of Chapter 8

Added in a guy to provide players with items etc when provided with a code

Added LIFE/SPIRIT recovery when the character goes to bed at the end of the day in Chapter 2

Fixed a bug where saying No to going to bed softlocks the game in Chapter 2

Fixed an issue where a team member joining the party would play an incorrect sound effect