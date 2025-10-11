 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352571
Update notes via Steam Community

A few more smaller bugs while I work on the larger update :)

  • Fixed an incorrect music track playing during the intro of Chapter 8

  • Added in a guy to provide players with items etc when provided with a code

  • Added LIFE/SPIRIT recovery when the character goes to bed at the end of the day in Chapter 2

  • Fixed a bug where saying No to going to bed softlocks the game in Chapter 2

  • Fixed an issue where a team member joining the party would play an incorrect sound effect

  • Fixed an issue where the cat refused to take his given name (Cats amiright?)

Changed files in this update

