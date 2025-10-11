Oziak has been nerfed, powerup is now easier acquired.
Yarn balls will now reappear at their starting point if not touched for 20 seconds
Update all Speedrun Challenge times to be better tuned.
The Trips hands have been tuned down slightly.
And many other miscellaneous fixes to minor bugs etc.
1.0.5 The Oziak Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update