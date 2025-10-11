 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352516 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Oziak has been nerfed, powerup is now easier acquired.
Yarn balls will now reappear at their starting point if not touched for 20 seconds
Update all Speedrun Challenge times to be better tuned.
The Trips hands have been tuned down slightly.

And many other miscellaneous fixes to minor bugs etc.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2984971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link