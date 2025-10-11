Engine upgrade + bug fixes + synergy reset
Update notes via Steam Community
Miner Lou v0.42 is LIVE!
Major update with Unity 6 upgrade, critical bug fixes, and a new feature!
Bug Fixes:
✅ Fixed crash when Steam isn't running (game now works without Steam!)
✅ Fixed tutorial crash with controllers
✅ Fixed Leafeater HP synergy bug (HP bonuses now persist properly)
New Features:
⭐ Star Baby Synergy Reset Button - Respec anytime, all points refunded on use.
☁️ Steam Cloud Saves - Your progress syncs across devices
Improvements:
- Upgraded to Unity 6 for better security & future-proofing
- All deprecated APIs updated
- Improved error handling & stability
Thanks for playing! Report bugs in #bug-reports
