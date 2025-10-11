 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352500 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Miner Lou v0.42 is LIVE!

Major update with Unity 6 upgrade, critical bug fixes, and a new feature!

Bug Fixes:
✅ Fixed crash when Steam isn't running (game now works without Steam!)
✅ Fixed tutorial crash with controllers
✅ Fixed Leafeater HP synergy bug (HP bonuses now persist properly)

New Features:
⭐ Star Baby Synergy Reset Button - Respec anytime, all points refunded on use.
☁️ Steam Cloud Saves - Your progress syncs across devices

Improvements:
- Upgraded to Unity 6 for better security & future-proofing
- All deprecated APIs updated
- Improved error handling & stability

Thanks for playing! Report bugs in #bug-reports

Changed files in this update

Miner Lou Content Depot 1047481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link