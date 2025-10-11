

Miner Lou v0.42 is LIVE!



Major update with Unity 6 upgrade, critical bug fixes, and a new feature!



Bug Fixes:

✅ Fixed crash when Steam isn't running (game now works without Steam!)

✅ Fixed tutorial crash with controllers

✅ Fixed Leafeater HP synergy bug (HP bonuses now persist properly)



New Features:

⭐ Star Baby Synergy Reset Button - Respec anytime, all points refunded on use.

☁️ Steam Cloud Saves - Your progress syncs across devices



Improvements:

- Upgraded to Unity 6 for better security & future-proofing

- All deprecated APIs updated

- Improved error handling & stability



Thanks for playing! Report bugs in #bug-reports