Highlights
A new playable character: Abbee joins the roster!
Archetypes: Every character now has three unique starter decks to choose from, offering more variety and strategy.
Further Changes:
Added 5 new cards: Hot Spring, Sundew, Regicide, Morning Dew and Deep Dive
You can now buy buffs in the shop
The Snow Bunny encounter has been reworked for a more rewarding experience
Numerous balancing adjustments across various cards
New background for cursed cards, which should increase their legibility
New artwork for Sea Urchin
