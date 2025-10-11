 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352473
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • A new playable character: Abbee joins the roster!

  • Archetypes: Every character now has three unique starter decks to choose from, offering more variety and strategy.

Further Changes:

  • Added 5 new cards: Hot Spring, Sundew, Regicide, Morning Dew and Deep Dive

  • You can now buy buffs in the shop

  • The Snow Bunny encounter has been reworked for a more rewarding experience

  • Numerous balancing adjustments across various cards

  • New background for cursed cards, which should increase their legibility

  • New artwork for Sea Urchin

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764532
Linux Depot 3764533
macOS Depot 3764534
