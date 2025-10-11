 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352413 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Injury treatment, rest and bug fixes

  • When moving the mouse over the wild animal UI list, an arrow appears pointing to the settlement animal repair

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4042781
