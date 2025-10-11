Bug fixes
Injury treatment, rest and bug fixes
When moving the mouse over the wild animal UI list, an arrow appears pointing to the settlement animal repair
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug fixes
Injury treatment, rest and bug fixes
When moving the mouse over the wild animal UI list, an arrow appears pointing to the settlement animal repair
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update