Pulsagon v1.4 – Ring the Beat, Watch the Poison!

Hey shape defenders! v1.4 is here, bringing new customization options, powerful creator tools, and a brand-new shape type that will keep you on your toes.

⚙️ Photosensitivity Mode

We’ve added a new accessibility setting to reduce or disable flashing lights, intense contrasts, and other visual effects.

This makes Pulsagon a lot more comfortable for players sensitive to rapid visual changes—without sacrificing the gameplay core.

✨ New Background Command: Ring

A new FX tool has joined the level editor: Ring.

Creates a circular pulse that radiates outward from the center.

Works great for accenting drops, transitions, or key beats.

Can be layered with other FX commands for more impactful moments.

This addition gives creators even more ways to shape the atmosphere of their tracks.

☠️ New Shape: Poison Shape

Say goodbye to Insta-Shape, and hello to something more dangerous.

The Poison Shape punishes both incorrect and correct hits .

Deflecting it costs you a life , and so does missing it with the wrong shape .

The best strategy? Don’t touch it at all.

Perfect for tricking players and raising the stakes on advanced levels.

🎵 Vol. 3 Finale – 4 New Tracks

We’re closing out Vol. 3 with Levels 19–22, featuring:

Very Hard challenges that integrate Poison Shapes and Ring FX.

A Master-tier finale track that’s pure chaos and rhythm precision.

A mix of trance, industrial, and IDM flavors by Hexxel.

🐞 Known Issue

Intro doesn’t play correctly at the end. This will be patched in v1.5. Thanks for your patience!

v1.4 continues to build Pulsagon’s creative tools and challenge curve, making the game more intense for skilled players while improving accessibility for everyone.

Thank you for the amazing support and community levels you’ve been creating—this project wouldn’t be the same without you.

— Force Arcade + Hexxel

Team Pulsagon