Fixed: Melee weapons dealing no damage to enemies.

Fixed: Ladders not working or being non-interactable. (Now functional, but only in the current playable area. The radio tower ladder will be available in the next patch.)

Fixed: Random crashes that occurred when climbing ladders.

Fixed: Vehicle issue where the screen could freeze when driving far from the car’s original spawn point.

Fixed: Bug when placing items inside the pickup truck’s trunk.

Fixed: Vehicle tires displaying incorrectly after loading a saved game.

Fixed: Unable to extract fuel from cars into gas cans.

Fixed: Interactable objects (furniture, suitcases, crates, etc.) not updating properly after loading the game — affects both Host and Client.

Fixed: Duct tape visual bug.