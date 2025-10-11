 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352303 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Environment

  • Playable Area Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Melee weapons dealing no damage to enemies.

  • Fixed: Ladders not working or being non-interactable. (Now functional, but only in the current playable area. The radio tower ladder will be available in the next patch.)

  • Fixed: Random crashes that occurred when climbing ladders.

  • Fixed: Vehicle issue where the screen could freeze when driving far from the car’s original spawn point.

  • Fixed: Bug when placing items inside the pickup truck’s trunk.

  • Fixed: Vehicle tires displaying incorrectly after loading a saved game.

  • Fixed: Unable to extract fuel from cars into gas cans.

  • Fixed: Interactable objects (furniture, suitcases, crates, etc.) not updating properly after loading the game — affects both Host and Client.

  • Fixed: Duct tape visual bug.

  • Fixed: Quiver not displaying its slots when equipped.

Features & Changes

  • Added: Forest and wild item spawner — natural items can now spawn dynamically in forest areas.

Technical Updates

  • Changed interactable object spawner logic (furniture, storage, and drivable vehicles).

    ⚠️ This change may cause some duplicated or missing objects when loading older save files.

  • Increased network culling bounds to prevent distant objects from flickering.

  • Reworked undriveable/static vehicle part spawner. (Vehicle parts such as batteries, engines, and tires will be available in the next patch.)

  • Server list: Server names are now hidden until the host has fully loaded and is ready for players to join.

  • Optimized some foliage-heavy areas for better performance.

Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 20352303
Windows 64-bit Mist Survival Content Depot 914621
