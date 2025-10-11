Environment
Playable Area Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed: Melee weapons dealing no damage to enemies.
Fixed: Ladders not working or being non-interactable. (Now functional, but only in the current playable area. The radio tower ladder will be available in the next patch.)
Fixed: Random crashes that occurred when climbing ladders.
Fixed: Vehicle issue where the screen could freeze when driving far from the car’s original spawn point.
Fixed: Bug when placing items inside the pickup truck’s trunk.
Fixed: Vehicle tires displaying incorrectly after loading a saved game.
Fixed: Unable to extract fuel from cars into gas cans.
Fixed: Interactable objects (furniture, suitcases, crates, etc.) not updating properly after loading the game — affects both Host and Client.
Fixed: Duct tape visual bug.
Fixed: Quiver not displaying its slots when equipped.
Features & Changes
Added: Forest and wild item spawner — natural items can now spawn dynamically in forest areas.
Technical Updates
Changed interactable object spawner logic (furniture, storage, and drivable vehicles).
⚠️ This change may cause some duplicated or missing objects when loading older save files.
Increased network culling bounds to prevent distant objects from flickering.
Reworked undriveable/static vehicle part spawner. (Vehicle parts such as batteries, engines, and tires will be available in the next patch.)
Server list: Server names are now hidden until the host has fully loaded and is ready for players to join.
Optimized some foliage-heavy areas for better performance.
Changed depots in coop_test_branch branch