Hey everyone,
We are coming in hot with a patch - more details down below:
Bug fixes:
Cards:
1) Blood Paves the Way - you can now get dice of any value
2) Splitting Fate - you can no longer get dice with a value of 0
3) Bigger is Better (Sun) - you're now able to insert dice of any value
4) Calm and Collected (Moon) - now correctly gives you 5 Extra Block
Status Effects:
1) Debuff Lover - it now correctly shows under your HP bar once applied
Localization fixes:
Cards:
1) Nothing Else (Moon) - the description is now correct
Achievements:
1) Pulled Chicken - the description is now correct
2) Indecisive - the description is now correct
3) Treatment Card - the description is now correct
We are still monitoring the situation, so please use the Steam forums or our Discord if you find anything.
All the best
DL Team
Changed files in this update