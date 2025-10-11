Hey everyone,

We are coming in hot with a patch - more details down below:



Bug fixes:



Cards:

1) Blood Paves the Way - you can now get dice of any value

2) Splitting Fate - you can no longer get dice with a value of 0

3) Bigger is Better (Sun) - you're now able to insert dice of any value

4) Calm and Collected (Moon) - now correctly gives you 5 Extra Block



Status Effects:

1) Debuff Lover - it now correctly shows under your HP bar once applied



Localization fixes:

Cards:

1) Nothing Else (Moon) - the description is now correct



Achievements:

1) Pulled Chicken - the description is now correct

2) Indecisive - the description is now correct

3) Treatment Card - the description is now correct



We are still monitoring the situation, so please use the Steam forums or our Discord if you find anything.



All the best

DL Team