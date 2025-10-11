 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352282 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We are coming in hot with a patch - more details down below:

Bug fixes:


Cards:

1) Blood Paves the Way - you can now get dice of any value

2) Splitting Fate - you can no longer get dice with a value of 0

3) Bigger is Better (Sun) - you're now able to insert dice of any value

4) Calm and Collected (Moon) - now correctly gives you 5 Extra Block


Status Effects:

1) Debuff Lover - it now correctly shows under your HP bar once applied


Localization fixes:

Cards:

1) Nothing Else (Moon) - the description is now correct


Achievements:

1) Pulled Chicken - the description is now correct

2) Indecisive - the description is now correct

3) Treatment Card - the description is now correct

We are still monitoring the situation, so please use the Steam forums or our Discord if you find anything.

All the best
DL Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3112171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link