Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Aha, all of these bugs are kind of embarrassing...
I pledge to do better next time! On OUR soul, there won't be a bug in sight when Fragile releases!
Seriously though, I'm gonna do better...
Additions
-Snow Ward now has a proper icon, along with a page in the Product Manual
-Added 1 new achievement
Changes
-Li An now requires 25 Acceptance to power up
-Decreased the volume of music during Abstract Li An's Cutscene
-Increased the volume of various Abstract Li An lines
-Increased the rolls of Abstract Li An's Empink
-Increased the effects of Abstract Li An's Empink
-Increased the rolls of Li An's Rainbow Passage
-Li An's Rainbow Passage has had its effect changed to "Heal 4 HP; Deal (Bind) Damage"
-Clarified the rewards of the "Even More Perfect" Achievement
-Reduced the status lost from Axis - Fall from 4 to 3
Bug • Fixes
-Fixed a bug in which Abstract Li An's "(It's Just Pointless) Insanity" and "A Myraid of Colors, None of Them For Me" would trigger On Hit instead of On Win
-Fixed a bug in which using "...Watcha Got Here?" would not function correctly
-Fixed a bug in which specific Products would not work under the An's passive
-Fixed a bug in which Dream passives could appear as Station Passive
-Fixed a bug in which Abstract Li An's 1LDK Orange Heart would crash the game
-Fixed a bug in which the Cube Sweeping Stroke would only split once
-Fixed some inconsistencies with Li An's Passives
-Fixed a bug in which the Clerk could sometimes get Equal Creation despite not being in their Product Pool
-Corrected the description of Li An's final passive to be more accurate
Patch • Notes - Early Access 0.2.3.1
