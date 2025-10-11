Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! Aha, all of these bugs are kind of embarrassing...



I pledge to do better next time! On OUR soul, there won't be a bug in sight when Fragile releases!



Seriously though, I'm gonna do better...



Additions

-Snow Ward now has a proper icon, along with a page in the Product Manual

-Added 1 new achievement





Changes

-Li An now requires 25 Acceptance to power up

-Decreased the volume of music during Abstract Li An's Cutscene

-Increased the volume of various Abstract Li An lines

-Increased the rolls of Abstract Li An's Empink

-Increased the effects of Abstract Li An's Empink

-Increased the rolls of Li An's Rainbow Passage

-Li An's Rainbow Passage has had its effect changed to "Heal 4 HP; Deal (Bind) Damage"

-Clarified the rewards of the "Even More Perfect" Achievement

-Reduced the status lost from Axis - Fall from 4 to 3





Bug • Fixes



-Fixed a bug in which Abstract Li An's "(It's Just Pointless) Insanity" and "A Myraid of Colors, None of Them For Me" would trigger On Hit instead of On Win

-Fixed a bug in which using "...Watcha Got Here?" would not function correctly

-Fixed a bug in which specific Products would not work under the An's passive

-Fixed a bug in which Dream passives could appear as Station Passive

-Fixed a bug in which Abstract Li An's 1LDK Orange Heart would crash the game

-Fixed a bug in which the Cube Sweeping Stroke would only split once

-Fixed some inconsistencies with Li An's Passives

-Fixed a bug in which the Clerk could sometimes get Equal Creation despite not being in their Product Pool

-Corrected the description of Li An's final passive to be more accurate