The time for true duels has arrived in Quinfall! Step into the Olympiad 1v1 Tournament and prove your strength, reflexes, and strategy against the fiercest warriors. Every duel will test not just your power, but your patience, focus, and determination — victory belongs to those who can master them all.







Remember, this isn’t just a fight — it’s a spectacle witnessed by the entire realm of Quinfall! The champion who rises above all will earn eternal glory and a place among legends. Step into the arena, read your opponent, and turn the battlefield into your own story!



Alongside the tournament, this update also brings major balance changes, performance optimizations, and new content improvements. You can find the complete update notes below.





Bug Fixes & Technical Improvements

- Fixed the issue where repairs could not be performed at the Blacksmith.

- Fixed inconsistent HP/MP values shown on potions.

- Fixed incorrect EXP display on the mission board.

- Fixed the issue where the clan permission role that can grant permissions was invisible in the UI and join requests were not visible despite having the proper role.

- Fixed seed materials appearing in the seed quest after being removed.

- Fixed a visual issue where the success chance booster could be placed in the “Tera” slot on the enhancement screen.

- Fixed an issue where products in beehives could not be dragged into the inventory and were only retrievable via right-click.

- Fixed an issue where Sea Caravan packages were not counted toward clan missions or sometimes did not grant profession EXP.

- Fixed the issue where mounts used in Land Caravans were not affected correctly by profession bonus capacity.

- Fixed treasure chests that were giving level 100 equipment instead of 110 equipment.

- Fixed the “Fish Bread” food not increasing stamina recovery rate as intended.

- Fixed an issue with puzzle stone drop rate adjustments in dungeon chests (now removed).

- Fixed treasure room puzzle stone requirement increased to 4.

- Fixed some lighting and display issues in treasure room chest indicators.



Gameplay & Balance Adjustments

- Worker limits in beehives are now properly restricted based on hive level.

- EXP rate for mission boards between levels 100–110 increased by 5×.

- Success chance for equipment enhancement is now displayed on the interface.

- Turtle and Penguin gathering level reduced to level 1.

- Tier 1 Weight Increase Potion is now craftable.

- Sea Caravan profits increased.

- Additional performance optimizations applied in Pabas, Reasya, and Horus cities.

- In-game obtained (drops & rewards) Tera Protection Stones can now be traded; shop-bought versions remain non-tradeable.

- Equipment obtained outside of crafting benches or treasure chests can no longer be grinded in grinders.

- Frog Skin, Peacock Skin, and Ostrich Skin materials added to the game. These materials now drop in the world, making related board quests and crafting recipes functional again.

- Sub-materials used in star upgrading have been removed from monster drops.

- Required material counts for token exchange increased.

- Adjusted effects on the Royal Knight Costume based on player feedback.

- Added materials from World Bosses, Zenith, and Dungeon Bosses that allow crafting of high-grade equipment at production benches (one drop per boss).

- Increased value of junk material sales from monsters.

- Puzzle stone drop rates re-adjusted.

- Treasure Room rewards rebalanced.

- Legendary Booster materials and Ancient Armor parts added to Treasure Room chests.

- Equipment enhancement success rate for adding Power Stones and Talismans doubled.

- High-quality equipment crafting success rate at production benches slightly increased.

- 110-level mobs now have distinct equipment drops based on their region.



Events, Systems & Features

- Added a GM-controlled Boss Spawn System — these bosses can be spawned randomly in any region and appear on the World Map when active.

- Added Auto-Potion System (Auto-Pot), included in the Valuable Pack.

- Improved the contents and pricing of the Valuable Pack, Ordenus Pack, and Anostia Pack. All three packs are also available as a single bundle option.

- Adjusted quantities required for luck-boosting materials in the star enhancement process.

- Added an indicator showing the number of active chests in the Treasure Room.

- Reduced Shrine HP values slightly.

- Bellerath Ruins region converted to Level 110 Party Mobs.



Clan & Competitive Systems

- In Clan Wars, clans joining with fewer than 6 members will automatically lose.

- Additionally, if one side drops below 6 active players (due to logout or leaving mid-battle), that clan will be declared defeated.

- Clan War periods now last 1 week. This means every 2 weeks, a 1-week Clan War tournament will be held, followed by an Olympiad tournament in the alternate week.

- Added Olympiad 1v1 Tournament mode.