11 October 2025 Build 20352142
Update notes via Steam Community
Tawa: Lost in Time

🌿 A Month of Major Changes

The past month has been a turning point for Tawa: Lost in Time. Our focus has been on realism, stability, and fine-tuning the world’s living ecosystem. Here’s everything that’s new:


---

🧠 Core Systems

Smart Respawn: a brand-new system (MRespawner + PlayerStats) now brings Tawa back to the latest checkpoint without reloading the scene.

Death & Recovery: when Tawa dies, she collapses, the screen fades out, and she returns seamlessly to her last safe position.

Dynamic Stats: stamina and health are now linked — lower health reduces maximum stamina, making survival more strategic.



---

🐀 Main Character Improvements

Complete rewrite of the mouse controller, now based on Rigidbody physics with smooth transitions between walk, run, idle, and death.

Added Stealth Mode: Tawa can hide inside bushes and camouflage herself from predators.

Climbing mechanics added for interactive surfaces and objects.

More natural movement: better turning, ground detection, and overall responsiveness.



---

🦋 Wildlife & AI

Dragonfly AI: a new intelligent creature that orbits around the player, changes size and color when sensing danger, and randomly moves toward water, fruits, or environmental points of interest.

Birds Rewritten: the flying system (lb_Bird.cs) has been fully overhauled — birds now fly freely, land, and take off naturally without relying on NavMesh.

Giant Rat & Creatures: autonomous ground movement with looping patrols, using only the walk animation for realism and performance.



---

🪵 Technical Optimizations

Integrated UnityMeshSimplifier (Whinarn) to automatically reduce vertex counts on heavy 3D models.

Added an Auto-LOD Replacement Tool: if a low-poly version exists, it’s automatically used as LOD1 with proper LODGroup setup.

Fixed camera clipping and collision issues — no more falling through the ground or seeing through terrain.

Extended Far Clip Plane for improved long-distance rendering in large open areas.



---

🌎 World & Atmosphere

All biomes are now complete: beach, forest, rocky zone, castle-forest, and the central island (final area).

Enhanced additive scene loading and seamless zone streaming.

Added natural ambient sounds: wind, birds, distant volcano rumbles, and environmental layers.

Removed duplicate trees and reduced unnecessary debug logs to boost performance.



---

