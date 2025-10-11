Tawa: Lost in Time
🌿 A Month of Major Changes
The past month has been a turning point for Tawa: Lost in Time. Our focus has been on realism, stability, and fine-tuning the world’s living ecosystem. Here’s everything that’s new:
---
🧠 Core Systems
Smart Respawn: a brand-new system (MRespawner + PlayerStats) now brings Tawa back to the latest checkpoint without reloading the scene.
Death & Recovery: when Tawa dies, she collapses, the screen fades out, and she returns seamlessly to her last safe position.
Dynamic Stats: stamina and health are now linked — lower health reduces maximum stamina, making survival more strategic.
---
🐀 Main Character Improvements
Complete rewrite of the mouse controller, now based on Rigidbody physics with smooth transitions between walk, run, idle, and death.
Added Stealth Mode: Tawa can hide inside bushes and camouflage herself from predators.
Climbing mechanics added for interactive surfaces and objects.
More natural movement: better turning, ground detection, and overall responsiveness.
---
🦋 Wildlife & AI
Dragonfly AI: a new intelligent creature that orbits around the player, changes size and color when sensing danger, and randomly moves toward water, fruits, or environmental points of interest.
Birds Rewritten: the flying system (lb_Bird.cs) has been fully overhauled — birds now fly freely, land, and take off naturally without relying on NavMesh.
Giant Rat & Creatures: autonomous ground movement with looping patrols, using only the walk animation for realism and performance.
---
🪵 Technical Optimizations
Integrated UnityMeshSimplifier (Whinarn) to automatically reduce vertex counts on heavy 3D models.
Added an Auto-LOD Replacement Tool: if a low-poly version exists, it’s automatically used as LOD1 with proper LODGroup setup.
Fixed camera clipping and collision issues — no more falling through the ground or seeing through terrain.
Extended Far Clip Plane for improved long-distance rendering in large open areas.
---
🌎 World & Atmosphere
All biomes are now complete: beach, forest, rocky zone, castle-forest, and the central island (final area).
Enhanced additive scene loading and seamless zone streaming.
Added natural ambient sounds: wind, birds, distant volcano rumbles, and environmental layers.
Removed duplicate trees and reduced unnecessary debug logs to boost performance.
---
🪶 Devlog – October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update