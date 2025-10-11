Tawa: Lost in Time



🌿 A Month of Major Changes



The past month has been a turning point for Tawa: Lost in Time. Our focus has been on realism, stability, and fine-tuning the world’s living ecosystem. Here’s everything that’s new:





---



🧠 Core Systems



Smart Respawn: a brand-new system (MRespawner + PlayerStats) now brings Tawa back to the latest checkpoint without reloading the scene.



Death & Recovery: when Tawa dies, she collapses, the screen fades out, and she returns seamlessly to her last safe position.



Dynamic Stats: stamina and health are now linked — lower health reduces maximum stamina, making survival more strategic.







---



🐀 Main Character Improvements



Complete rewrite of the mouse controller, now based on Rigidbody physics with smooth transitions between walk, run, idle, and death.



Added Stealth Mode: Tawa can hide inside bushes and camouflage herself from predators.



Climbing mechanics added for interactive surfaces and objects.



More natural movement: better turning, ground detection, and overall responsiveness.







---



🦋 Wildlife & AI



Dragonfly AI: a new intelligent creature that orbits around the player, changes size and color when sensing danger, and randomly moves toward water, fruits, or environmental points of interest.



Birds Rewritten: the flying system (lb_Bird.cs) has been fully overhauled — birds now fly freely, land, and take off naturally without relying on NavMesh.



Giant Rat & Creatures: autonomous ground movement with looping patrols, using only the walk animation for realism and performance.







---



🪵 Technical Optimizations



Integrated UnityMeshSimplifier (Whinarn) to automatically reduce vertex counts on heavy 3D models.



Added an Auto-LOD Replacement Tool: if a low-poly version exists, it’s automatically used as LOD1 with proper LODGroup setup.



Fixed camera clipping and collision issues — no more falling through the ground or seeing through terrain.



Extended Far Clip Plane for improved long-distance rendering in large open areas.







---



🌎 World & Atmosphere



All biomes are now complete: beach, forest, rocky zone, castle-forest, and the central island (final area).



Enhanced additive scene loading and seamless zone streaming.



Added natural ambient sounds: wind, birds, distant volcano rumbles, and environmental layers.



Removed duplicate trees and reduced unnecessary debug logs to boost performance.







---