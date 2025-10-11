Don't be afraid. Be a witch, a pumpkin, a boring man, a plumber, a Jr., or any number of other things instead. Just head to Options -> Change Tire to dress up!

The new course "Danger: Low Visibility!" has you illuminating some creepy hallways and finding secrets along the way. With a little bit of practice, you can speed through it. There might be ways to improve the whole darkness and headlight mechanic. I'm always open to suggestions!

There are some bugfixes and visual improvements, too.

Next up, probably, is a better interface for the hats and even more visual improvements. Probably another new course soon after.

Happy Tiring!