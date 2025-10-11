 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352111 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Don't be afraid. Be a witch, a pumpkin, a boring man, a plumber, a Jr., or any number of other things instead. Just head to Options -> Change Tire to dress up!

The new course "Danger: Low Visibility!" has you illuminating some creepy hallways and finding secrets along the way. With a little bit of practice, you can speed through it. There might be ways to improve the whole darkness and headlight mechanic. I'm always open to suggestions!

There are some bugfixes and visual improvements, too.

Next up, probably, is a better interface for the hats and even more visual improvements. Probably another new course soon after.

Happy Tiring!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1221301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link