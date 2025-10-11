 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352082 Edited 11 October 2025 – 18:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

0.4.1 Hot Fix

User Interface:

-Controller UI can now be disabled.

-Fixed an issue with the Russian font. 

-Fixed a bug where the gamepad UI would not disappear. 

-Fixed a bug where toggles were not properly adjusted on startup. 


Gameplay: 

-The mushroom puzzle is now easier because the box no longer slides off the mushroom.

-The Nature Boss’s attack animation has been adjusted to make the fight easier. 


Sound: 

-Melting Point music is now louder.

-Removed music from the pause menu.

