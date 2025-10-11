0.4.1 Hot Fix

User Interface:

-Controller UI can now be disabled.

-Fixed an issue with the Russian font.

-Fixed a bug where the gamepad UI would not disappear.

-Fixed a bug where toggles were not properly adjusted on startup.





Gameplay:

-The mushroom puzzle is now easier because the box no longer slides off the mushroom.

-The Nature Boss’s attack animation has been adjusted to make the fight easier.





Sound:

-Melting Point music is now louder.

-Removed music from the pause menu.