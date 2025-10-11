0.4.1 Hot Fix
User Interface:
-Controller UI can now be disabled.
-Fixed an issue with the Russian font.
-Fixed a bug where the gamepad UI would not disappear.
-Fixed a bug where toggles were not properly adjusted on startup.
Gameplay:
-The mushroom puzzle is now easier because the box no longer slides off the mushroom.
-The Nature Boss’s attack animation has been adjusted to make the fight easier.
Sound:
-Melting Point music is now louder.
-Removed music from the pause menu.
Changed files in this update