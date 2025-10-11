Changes
🧻 Toilet paper effectiveness decreased.
Turns out it was a little too powerful. Balance has been restored… mostly.
💩 Overall difficulty increased.
The bathroom experience was considered too easy.
🔇 Sound cues adjusted.
Sound cues are now quieter... and sometimes, they won’t play at all. Silence can be deadly.
Fixes
🏆 Adressed achievements issues.
You should now properly earn what you’ve survived.
🚧 End-game barrier patched.
Players can no longer slip through forbidden walls. The bathroom’s boundaries are secure again.
