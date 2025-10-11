 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352026 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • 🧻 Toilet paper effectiveness decreased.
    Turns out it was a little too powerful. Balance has been restored… mostly.

  • 💩 Overall difficulty increased.
    The bathroom experience was considered too easy.

  • 🔇 Sound cues adjusted.
    Sound cues are now quieter... and sometimes, they won’t play at all. Silence can be deadly.

Fixes

  • 🏆 Adressed achievements issues.
    You should now properly earn what you’ve survived.

  • 🚧 End-game barrier patched.
    Players can no longer slip through forbidden walls. The bathroom’s boundaries are secure again.

