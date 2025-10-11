 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20352008 Edited 11 October 2025 – 18:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!

Version 1.0.10 Changelog

Features

  • Decreased difficulty on co-op level 2-13

Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!

Start your adventure here:

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1492091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link