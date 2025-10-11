We just released an update to Forgotten Fragments!
Version 1.0.10 Changelog
Features
Decreased difficulty on co-op level 2-13
Thank you for your support and we hope you continue enjoying Forgotten Fragments!
Start your adventure here:
