13 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is to fix an issue that was introduced after the new bug was added.

  • Fix bug that prevents a late stage minigame from being accessible.

Other bugfixes will be added after this one but wanted to get this out quickly.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

