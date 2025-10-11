 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20351810 Edited 11 October 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Update steam sdk.

  • Update window & audio libraries & other code dependencies and compile with rust 1.90.

Changed files in this update

