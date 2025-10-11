 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20351756 Edited 11 October 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix for an achievement that wouldn’t unlock when collecting all flowers in every level.
Fixed a bug that allowed reusing the double jump after reloading a save. Have a great evening — and enjoy your meal, of course !

