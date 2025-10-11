 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20351731 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Supermrket; Video Games!! Enjoy the nostalgia of remembering objects from two legendary video game series at Supermarket. A selection of 10 objects reminiscent of two great platform games.

Changed files in this update

Windows DLC 3608280Spanish - Spain Depot 3608280
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link