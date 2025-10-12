 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20351713 Edited 12 October 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Simplified camera movement to prevent 3D motion sickness.
2. Added a loading screen when loading a saved game.
3. Prevented the player from going outside the balcony area.
4. Players can now rotate the dice by pressing Q when facing it.
5. Fixed a texture pop-in issue during the maze puzzle.
6. Fixed issues with world volume control and adjusted the dialogue window design.
7. etc...

