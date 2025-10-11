We’re excited to officially launch YourFocus in Early Access!

This marks the beginning of our journey to help gamers and creators stay focused, energized, and healthy during long sessions.

With YourFocus, you can structure your playtime or work into balanced focus intervals and short recovery breaks — complete with smart reminders, mini exercises, and customizable settings to fit your routine.

Early Access allows us to gather your feedback, improve stability, and introduce new features step by step.

We’re still in the early stages, but your support and input will shape the future of YourFocus!

🧠 Stay sharp, stay balanced — and thank you for being part of the very first phase of YourFocus!