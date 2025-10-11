 Skip to content
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20351558 Edited 11 October 2025 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello builders of TinyCraft Town! 🏗️🌱

We’re releasing version 0.2.10, which includes an important security fix.
Unity, the engine used to develop the game, recently disclosed a vulnerability that could affect games across multiple platforms.

➡️ We’ve applied the official patch and rebuilt the game to ensure TinyCraft Town is fully protected.

📌 The game continues to run normally and your progress is not affected.
📌 There have been no reports of this issue being exploited, but updating is essential to keep everyone safe.

We recommend that you update the game to this version as soon as possible.

Thank you for supporting the project and helping us grow the town together! 🙏

