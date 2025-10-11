Features
Smoke Now Adds up (Luke) -if you throw light onto hex already with light becomes medium. Light onto Medium becomes Heavy, Medium onto light ibid. Etc. Before it would only pick the highest smoke value (i.e. if you three Light on to Medium it had no effect) but otherwise not accumulate.
AI weapon teams no longer launch assaults! (Lance, Luke)- you can’t and now they can’t :-)
Weapon teams even if high XP no longer do well when defending against assaults (Lance, Luke) - if one side has a strong assault FirePower advantage (e.g. a rifle squad vs a weapon team with say only a few men and pistols). then the weaker side suffers negative morale check effects (-30% for being at 2:1 disadvantage and -60% for being at 3:1 or worse (typical for Weapon team vs rifle squad).
Infantry AT weapons like Bazookas are no longer considered assault weapons (Luke)
Bugs
Smoke was misreporting LOS blockage - repeat hits of smoke would in actuality increase LOS blockage but the interface would act otherwise. In other words LOS would block but interface would say only “light”/”medium” smoke in LOS tool implying shouldn’t be blocked
AI units adjacent to vulnerable player units would not assault if without a leader (Luke) - allowing this one since narrow for AI 1.0
Non adjacent AI units would not move forward and assault if their weapons firing range was out of range (Luke)- i.e. if only had short range weapons was falsely prevent from moving up into range and assaulting. .
Crash: unrecognized command line: 'history("Very soon”...) (Allen)
'NoneType' object has no attribute 'get_sample_UnitI' (Henk, Luke) - sentry 0 would manifest when quitting.
Changed files in this update