Smoke Now Adds up (Luke) -if you throw light onto hex already with light becomes medium. Light onto Medium becomes Heavy, Medium onto light ibid. Etc. Before it would only pick the highest smoke value (i.e. if you three Light on to Medium it had no effect) but otherwise not accumulate.

AI weapon teams no longer launch assaults! (Lance, Luke)- you can’t and now they can’t :-)

Weapon teams even if high XP no longer do well when defending against assaults (Lance, Luke) - if one side has a strong assault FirePower advantage (e.g. a rifle squad vs a weapon team with say only a few men and pistols). then the weaker side suffers negative morale check effects (-30% for being at 2:1 disadvantage and -60% for being at 3:1 or worse (typical for Weapon team vs rifle squad).