Hello adventurers of Incremental Town RPG! ⚔️🏰

We’re releasing version 1.0.47, which includes an important security fix.

Unity, the engine used to develop the game, recently disclosed a vulnerability that could affect games across multiple platforms.

➡️ We’ve applied the official patch and rebuilt the game to ensure Incremental Town RPG is fully protected.

📌 The game continues to run normally and your progress is not affected.

📌 There have been no reports of this issue being exploited, but updating is essential to keep everyone safe.

We recommend that you update the game to this version as soon as possible.

Thank you for your support and for being part of our community! 🙏