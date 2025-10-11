Major Update #7 - Another massive update to RFVR just went live.

Improvements to every aspect of the game once again

We're getting closer to the finish line of Early Access and its all thanks to the players and their feedback. This update brings so much new content, polish, and story elements to the game that we can really feel the world and the objective taking shape. I'll do my best here to share some of the new content updates without going overboard.

UI Overhaul

Finally. We've updated most of the menu's and text in game. This one seemed really important to a lot of folks, myself included. While there are still some minor menu's and text which have not been updated yet - they will get the new UI and fonts in the next minor update.

DLSS to FSR

We have opted to remove DLSS and implement FSR for its wider compatibility. The results are about the same, although there doesn't seem to be much of a performance gain with either DLSS or FSR on higher end hardware, this should help out the lower end GPU users. Disabled by default.

Pirate Island - Daily Plundering Quests

We felt there needed to be a daily pirate quest for you to participate in. For this quest you will transport a group of pirates to a raid and, if you choose to, participate in the plundering. If you choose to help, you can find a special reward, a 'treasure map' that when used will reveal the location of a secret catacomb on the island with more special loot.

New Town, Quests, and a Purpose - Barrowfield

Following an epic end to the Temple of Mystveil, and a powerful class upgrade, you finally begin to learn more about the ancient past of the island and what you're really up against. As the story is revealed you will learn your purpose.

Map Quadrant 3

The next quarter of the map is beginning to come to life, new enemies, powerful items, new crafting, RFVR's first 'cinematic event'... expect the next minor updates to come in hot and heavy, focusing on building out the planned events for this area. I can feel the momentum shifting now that all the 'main' work is complete, major issues resolved, the most highly requested features are implemented, I can see the final acts of RFVR taking shape.

Short list of other updates worth mentioning

Major Performance Optimizations - We keep figuring out how to squeeze better performance out of this thing.

Sound Engineering - Some really immersion improving updates here, such as distant explosions and wind rushing past you while moving fast.

Music - We keep adding incredible new music tracks to the game.

Runic Soulcraft - An ancient device used to imbue armor with powerful new stats and abilities, can also transmute godstones crystals and gems to their next levels!

Enemy animation stability - Huge improvements to enemy behavior and stability.

While you are sure to notice a lot more in game that wasn't mentioned here, I hope you continue to keep that feedback coming.

Can't wait to share this update, and I am more excited than ever for the next ones. Expect more minor updates coming soon, and I anticipate 2 more major updates to bring RFVR out of early access finally!

-Omfgames