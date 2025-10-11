A brand new patch for Burden of Truth has just been uploaded and the official soundtrack of the game is now available on Steam! Let's dive in and take a look at what's new:

Update Details

Version 1.0.8

Updated Unity version to 2022.3.62f2

Fixed several typos in Chapter 3 Trial 3

Added alternate answers to a puzzle in the Prologue

You might have heard about a recent security update to certain versions of the Unity Engine. Since Burden of Truth was developed on Unity 2022.3, upgrading to .62f2 solves this issue and fixes the exploit. It seems as though there are no cases of bad actors actually utilizing the vulnerability, but it's best to be safe. Upgrading was relatively easy but ate up a bit of time, especially since I had to do some rough verification that everything was still working as expected. Now that it's done though, we can hope that this version will remain viable for the project in the long term.

Also, the usual typos have been fixed and alternate puzzle solutions have been added as more people discover points of confusion. This is still an ongoing process, but seeing more people finish the game is a good sign that everything is working well enough for everyone to progress! If you happen to discover any logic issues or answers that should seem viable, feel free to report them over on the forums.

Soundtrack Release

You can now listen to your favorite songs from the game in HQ .flac format by getting the Burden of Truth Soundtrack on Steam! This is also an excellent way to support my development if you enjoyed the game :)





From the thrilling cross-examination tracks to the slow paced mystery music, this album release includes over 3 hours of original music. I've improved my composition skills quite a bit since the original Burden of Proof game, and I'm glad that the music resonated with many players. There are tons of easter egg motifs and old themes that have been repurposed for the new project, so I'm excited to put this out for everyone to listen!

This is also a good time to mention that the Burden of Truth Deluxe Edition Bundle featuring the game + soundtrack is now available as well!

If you've already purchased the game, you can "complete the set" to get a discount on the soundtrack at any time. And with that, the release schedule of Burden of Truth comes to a close. It's been an incredible journey seeing everyone try out the game, but there will be plenty of new players and new perspectives in the coming months and years. To that end, I know a few YouTubers and streamers who still have it on their schedule; I'm excited to watch when the time comes! I'll keep everyone updated and continue to keep an eye out for bug reports, but for now... it's time to finally put BOT behind me.

This is a huge weight off my shoulders, but as predicted I can't seem to sit still (so much for a rest) and I've been slowly working towards developing a new game, porting old ones to new platforms, and creating more videos for YouTube. I do hope you'll stick around to see what's next, and you can find those updates from my Bluesky profile or on our community Discord where you're invited to hang out and chat about the game! As always, thanks for playing, and I'll see you next time!

- Matt