11 October 2025 Build 20351468 Edited 11 October 2025 – 17:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community





English
[Character Customization]Added a new male character variation.
简体中文
【角色自定义】新增了一个新的可用男性角色造型。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
