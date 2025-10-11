The Shadow archetype receives a massive overhaul, transforming it from an underserved playstyle into one of the most comprehensive and fleshed-out archetypes in the game. This update expands shadow gameplay across all weapon types with 13 new skills - from devastating shadow arrows and unholy minion summons to cursed martial arts stances.

For the first time, Shadow builds gain access to over 25 dedicated legendary items, enabling truly specialized character builds. Combined with major skill reworks, expanded mechanics related to Desecrated Ground and Wicked Resonance, and new talent options, Shadow players now have more depth and build variety than ever before.

ALSO, Multiplayer bugs fixed!

NEW SKILLS

Summon Tithelord

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped

Tags: Minion, Summon, Pact, Shadow

Summon a Tithelord to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit and roars to damage nearby targets and create Desecrated Ground. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

Cooldown: 8s

Pact Effect: +100 Max Shadow Offering. Hits generate 5 Shadow Offering. Hits from Minions contribute to their Master's Shadow Offering.

Summon Titheling

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped

Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow

Summon a Titheling to fight for you. Generates 10 Shadow Offering on hit. Hold Skill Modifier (default: Left Alt) while casting to dismiss.

Mana Cost: 200

Duration: 5s

Cooldown: 8s

Summon Tormentor

Requirements: Staff or Focus equipped

Tags: Minion, Summon, Shadow

Summon a Tormentor. Inflicts high damage through a beam which inflicts Wicked Resonance and Torment.

Mana Cost: 125

Shadow Offering Cost: 125

Duration: 7s

Cooldown: 8s

Hexing Arrow

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow

Fire an arrow that creates Desecrated Ground for 8 seconds. Desecrated Ground attaches to the target.

Mana Cost: 75

Stamina Cost: 75

Cooldown: 8s

Shadowfall Barrage

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Projectile, Area Effect, Shadow

Fire a marking arrow that calls down a barrage of shadow arrows where it impacts, creating Desecrated Ground and dealing 20% weapon damage per second to all enemies in the area. Lasts for 8 seconds.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 12s

Abyssal Gaze Arrow

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Projectile, Shadow

Fire a shadowy arrow that manifests an Abyssal Eye. The eye unleashes a dark projectile that deals 200% combined weapon damage in an area, pulls targets toward the eye, and creates Desecrated Ground. Inflicts heavy Resilience Damage.

Mana Cost: 75

Stamina Cost: 75

Shadow Offering Cost: 75

Cooldown: 4s

Shadow Quiver

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Shadow

Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with shadow and generate 20 Shadow Offering on Hit.

Mana Cost: 20 per projectile

Nether Quiver

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Shadow

Toggle. While active, consume 25 Shadow Offering to fire additional shadowy projectiles while charging arrow shots. Each projectile deals 20% combined weapon damage and inflicts Wicked Resonance.

Shadow Offering Cost: 25 per projectile

Shadestrike Stance

Requirements: Usable While Unarmed

Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow

Smash the ground, dealing 100% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating Desecrated Ground. Enter Shadestrike Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to generate 10 Shadow Offering. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 100

Stamina Cost: 100

Cooldown: 6s

Umbral Ruin Stance

Requirements: Usable While Unarmed

Tags: Stance, Area Effect, Shadow

Smash the ground, dealing 125% unarmed damage to nearby targets and creating a large Desecrated Ground. Enter Umbral Ruin Stance for 5 seconds, causing your Physical Hits to inflict Wicked Resonance. Only one Stance can be active at a time.

Mana Cost: 125

Stamina Cost: 125

Shadow Offering Cost: 150

Cooldown: 10s

Bloodcurse

Tags: Area Effect, Shadow

Apply a random Curse to all targets affected by your Bleed effects and apply Wicked Resonance to nearby targets.

Mana Cost: 75

Shadow Offering Cost: 50

Cooldown: 5s

Multishot

Requirements: Bow equipped

Tags: Projectile

Fire a spread of 3 fully charged arrows instantly.

Stamina Cost: 135

Cooldown: 5s

SKILL REWORKS & CHANGES

Shadow Tether - Reworked

Mana Cost: 0 → 35 per second

Entangle with an enemy. For each second while entangled, deal 45% Spell Damage to the target and gain 30 Shadow Offering. Activate again to disentangle.

Dev Note: This has been converted from a Shadow Offering spender to a Generator. More efficient than Shadowbolt for generating Shadow Offering at the cost of less damage efficiency.

Summon Shadow Elemental - Reworked

Now "Summon Wraithlord"

Mana Cost: 200 → 125

Shadow Offering Cost: 50 → 125

Inflicts Wicked Resonance on Hit

Enemies on the Desecrated Ground have a 50% chance each second to be inflicted with Wicked Resonance

Threat Generation increased by 500%

Other Skill Updates

Bat Swarm: Added Shadow tag

Divine Immolation: Damage per second 20% → 100% per second

Summon Elderwood Guardian (Pact Effect): Added "+25 Max Primal Charge". Now triggers on all Hits instead of just Melee Hits

Rapid Fire: Added "Hits with Fully Charged arrows restore 1 charge"

Fire Quiver, Lightning Quiver, Divine Quiver, Arcane Quiver: New VFX while active

Divine Quiver: Added "Fully charged arrows inflict 5 stacks"

Celestial Volley: Improved VFX at larger sizes

Seeker Barrage: Fixed projectiles failing when hitting the same target

Conjure Netherscythe: Fixed wrong skills being granted

Cursed Weapon: New VFX while active

Electrifying Arrow: Updated icon

NEW LEGENDARY ITEMS

Weapons

Epitaph (1H Sword) - Flash Dagger applies Deathmark for 4 seconds

Scythe of the Void Reaper (2H Staff) - 15% chance each second for Void Rain to apply a random Curse

Oath of the Black Thread (2H Sword) - Ignore weapon requirements for Shadow Tether. Your melee hits against the tethered target trigger Shadow Tether's damage with a 0.5 second cooldown

Bloodfeast Idol (2H Mace) - When you use Netherblood Nova, gain Bloodthief and Blood Surge for 6 seconds. Blood Surge increases your Attack Speed by 4% for each 10 Health in your Blood Pool

Obsidian Censer (1H Mace) - Desecrated Ground radius +50%, duration +2 seconds

Dreadstring (Bow) - Fully charged arrows inflict 1-3 stacks of Wicked Resonance and have a 30% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground

Blight Orchard (Bow) - Blight Arrow plants a Carrion Bloom that continuously applies the effect to nearby targets for 6 seconds, and its damage now generates 5 Shadow Offering and 2 Primal Charge

Scripture of the Vein (2H Axe) - Torment deals an additional 30% damage as Bleed

Gravitas (2H Staff) - Abyssal Path's explosions now pull in nearby Normal and Elite enemies and apply a 30% Slow for 4 seconds

Shadowlens (Focus) - Shadowbolt gains a 30% chance to inflict Wicked Resonance and a 10% chance to spawn Desecrated Ground

Nightweaver (Focus) - When Shadow Tether deals damage, 25% chance to inflict 1 stack of Wicked Resonance

Reaper's Effigy (Focus) - Conjure Netherscythe also summons 1 animated Netherscythe that fights alongside you for 8 seconds

Armor

Mournfrost Wraps (Gloves) - Your Curses also apply a stacking 6% Chill for 3 seconds

Deathmark Bindings (Gloves) - Hunter's Mark applies Deathmark at 10 stacks

Shadowgate Treads (Boots) - While standing on Desecrated Ground, your Dodge Roll becomes a Shadow Dash

Witchsteps (Boots) - While standing on your Desecrated Ground, Dodge Roll consumes that ground and becomes a Blink

Ebonwake Greaves (Boots) - Desecration creates Desecrated Ground that moves with you

Soulspire Aegis (Shield) - 50% chance on Block or Parry to apply 1 stack of Wicked Resonance for 6 seconds to nearby enemies. 100% chance while dual-wielding

The Black Oath (Helmet) - Your Curses have 30% increased effect

Sable Reservoir (Belt) - +100 Max Shadow Offering

Abyssal Girdle (Belt) - You ignore weapon requirements for Abyssal Path

Jewelry

Galvanic Reliquary (Amulet) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Charged each second

Rotbinder (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 1 stack of Poison each second

Witchpyre (Ring) - Your Desecrated Ground inflicts 5% Burn each second for 2.5 seconds, up to 75% Burn

TALENTS

Valkyrion - Mystic - Ki Blast Technique (Renamed)

Formerly Sun Soul Technique

Ki Blast Projectiles now inflict damage as a Melee Hit, no longer as a Spell Hit

Heavy attacks produce piercing Ki Blasts

Increased projectile speed by 50%

Reduced projectile size to prevent occluding vision during gameplay

New icon

Cerridwen

Mutual Mending: Now applies to all Minions

Horde: Added: 30% chance to instead summon 3 minions

FLASKS

New Flask Effect - Alacrity (4 Points): Increases Cooldown Speed by 30% for 4 seconds

MISCELLANEOUS

New Shadow Offering bar in UI

Improved VFX for Desecrated Ground

Improved filter handling in shop

BUG FIXES