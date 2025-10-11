Hey Citizens,

we have just released Hotfix 12.0.1 with the following changes:

Added: The setting for animal aggressiveness is now available in the ingame settings screen.

Fixed: Industrial elevators couldn't move when a cart was placed on them.

Fixed: Moving objects with the hammer ignored the placement restrictions.

Fixed: Some additional edge cases where placement restrictions were ignored.

Fixed: Shadow placement did not always show the correct color outline when a placement is blocked.

Fixed: The interaction tooltip when in shadow placement mode didn't show the reason why a placement is blocked.

Fixed: An issue that led to players being spammed with SetPath error messages.

Fixed: Multiple causes for errors found in player logfiles.

Fixed: Achievements that weren't yet achieved didn't display their tooltip on hovering.

Fixed: An issue with migration of worlds to Update 12 that could lead to delayed corruption of objects with persistent storage. Objects already affected by this issue unfortunately cannot be restored and will need to be manually reset.

Improved: Players that already own a marketplace item can now continue to view its details in the marketplace and purchase it even if they do not fulfill the achievement requirements. (Players were at no time restricted from using their owned items)

Improved: Missing blocks at and directly below roofs can count as windows again and do no longer break the roof, which invalidates a room.

Improved: Calorie damage and knockback strength from animal attacks significantly decreased.

Improved: Adjusted plant harvesting sounds and removed "squishy / wet" SFX.

Server & Configs:

Making the animal settings available in the ingame settings menu required us to move them to a different configuration file - make sure to update your configs if you have already made changes to these settings or simply use the ingame settings menu to set them again.

Difficulty.template.eco

Added: "AnimalAttackPattern" config variable, determining how animals attacks work - defaults to "AttackNormally". Also takes "DefensiveOnly" to replace aggressive behaviour of predators with the defensive behaviour of other animals and "None" to disable animals attacking.

Added: "AnimalUnprovokedAttackFrequencyMultiplier" config variable, determining how likely it is that predators will attack players unprovoked - defaults to 1.0. Lower values will reduce the individual attack chance per animal, while higher values will quickly make it go to its maximum.

Features.template.eco

Removed: "AnimalAttackPattern" and "AnimalUnprovokedAttackFrequencyMultiplier" config variables, as they were moved to Difficulty.eco.template.

Known Issues: