First and foremost, thank you to everyone who has bought and played the game! I truly appreciate it. I’ll be releasing a small Halloween pack in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I’ve addressed a few bugs and made some changes to make gameplay a bit easier:

Upgraded to Unity version 2021.3.45f2

Locked items now also display the item's name and price

Fixed a rare issue where removing an item from another item wasn’t properly registered, causing it to get stuck in an incorrect state

Improved tutorial to better explain how to switch between rooms

Changed the scrollbar color in the tasks section