First and foremost, thank you to everyone who has bought and played the game! I truly appreciate it. I’ll be releasing a small Halloween pack in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I’ve addressed a few bugs and made some changes to make gameplay a bit easier:
Upgraded to Unity version 2021.3.45f2
Locked items now also display the item's name and price
Fixed a rare issue where removing an item from another item wasn’t properly registered, causing it to get stuck in an incorrect state
Improved tutorial to better explain how to switch between rooms
Changed the scrollbar color in the tasks section
Changed files in this update