11 October 2025 Build 20351278 Edited 11 October 2025 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First and foremost, thank you to everyone who has bought and played the game! I truly appreciate it. I’ll be releasing a small Halloween pack in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I’ve addressed a few bugs and made some changes to make gameplay a bit easier:

  • Upgraded to Unity version 2021.3.45f2

  • Locked items now also display the item's name and price

  • Fixed a rare issue where removing an item from another item wasn’t properly registered, causing it to get stuck in an incorrect state

  • Improved tutorial to better explain how to switch between rooms

  • Changed the scrollbar color in the tasks section

