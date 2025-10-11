Updated to fix a Unity vulnerability.
Update notes via Steam Community
No real changes. This update just addresses a vulnerability found in older versions of Unity.
Windows Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Windows Depot Depot 590841
Linux Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Linux Depot Depot 590842
macOS Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Mac Depot Depot 590843
