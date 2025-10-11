 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20351270 Edited 11 October 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
No real changes. This update just addresses a vulnerability found in older versions of Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Windows Depot Depot 590841
Linux Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Linux Depot Depot 590842
macOS Attack of the Giant Mutant Lizard Mac Depot Depot 590843
