11 October 2025 Build 20351263 Edited 11 October 2025 – 16:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update:

  • GPU Instancing enabled for many scene materials - greatly reduces CPU overhead from draw calls, especially in large areas with lots of repeated objects (props, enemies, environment clutter).
  • Switched backend to IL2CPP - moves game logic from Mono to compiled C++ for faster execution and better CPU efficiency.
  • Enabled Incremental Garbage Collection - reduces stutter by spreading out memory management work across frames instead of pausing the game.


This should help some players if their CPU was being maxed out by one core and causing stutters.

More to come. Thanks for your continued feedback!

