GPU Instancing enabled for many scene materials - greatly reduces CPU overhead from draw calls, especially in large areas with lots of repeated objects (props, enemies, environment clutter).



Switched backend to IL2CPP - moves game logic from Mono to compiled C++ for faster execution and better CPU efficiency.



Enabled Incremental Garbage Collection - reduces stutter by spreading out memory management work across frames instead of pausing the game.



Update:This should help some players if their CPU was being maxed out by one core and causing stutters.More to come. Thanks for your continued feedback!