Hey everyone,

With the last update, I made some optimizations to how things are loaded more asynchronously during floor changes. However, for some anomalies, for example: "The fast-ticking clock" this caused a bug where the anomaly logic wasn’t applied correctly. I had missed a detail in the code about how to handle asynchronous calls properly (a bit too technical to explain simply for me). This is now fixed, and the anomalies should work correctly again.

I also made a few additional graphic adjustments to reduce system load without any noticeable changes to the visual quality.

Have a good read this weekend!

Marten

Struggle Game Studio