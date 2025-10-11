We've pushed a major update focusing on the Bar environment and a massive overhaul of the core combat experience!
🎯 New Bar Features & Interactions
We are opening up the Bar environment with new interactive elements that expand your downtime activities:
Interactive Billiards: A fully playable, detailed Billiards mini-game has been added to the bar. Test your skill against the environment or use it for training.
Music Box Control: The Music Box in the bar is now fully interactive, allowing you to select and manage the ambient music, adding a new layer of control over the atmosphere.
⚔️ Core Combat & Action Flow
Combat across the main game is now significantly more fluid, with enhanced feedback for every action:
Fluid Combat Text: We have implemented a new dynamic text system to provide instant, satisfying feedback on your actions:
Kill Text: Vicious new text displays upon defeating enemies.
Dodge Text: Clear visual cues when you successfully evade an attack.
Combo System: New Combo text pop-ups that dynamically reward skillful, continuous engagement.
Enhanced Audio Feedback: New sound effects have been integrated across various actions to make every kill, dodge, and interaction feel more impactful and responsive.
Physics Precision (Billiards): The physics engine for the new Billiards mini-game has been built with pinpoint accuracy to ensure the aim lines perfectly match the ball's trajectory.
Jump in now and feel the difference in combat!
The Combat Flow & Immersion Update
