Meteor Turret
We heard you: meteors were smashing HoverTrucks. Meet the Meteor Turret! It aims by itself and shoots meteors from far away with its special laser technology. Each upgrade makes the laser stronger, so meteors fall faster and your routes stay clear.
Dark Clouds
Dark Clouds are a new type of lightning event. When they appear in the sky, three lightning strikes hit Companies in a row with no gaps. They show up for everyone at the same time, making it a perfect moment to attack others.
Nuice Rain
Nuice Rain is a new weather event. Green Nuice clouds gather before the downpour. A moving rain band travels from one side of the land to the other, filling active Silos with Nuice as it passes. Nuice Rain appears for everyone at the same time, making it a perfect moment to attack or defend.
Additions / Improvements:
Fixed a crash on the Land Bidding screen.
Balanced upgrade prices.
Added Mega Silo IV–V upgrades.
Silo redesigned.
Game now starts with pre-owned attacks.
On the final continent, Pyron amounts increased for better Pyron Infusion.
Land Map design updated; lands now show more information.
Added a meteor counter to Practice Mode so players can practice the Meteor Turret.
Added a meteor icon to lands to show which lands have more meteors.
Lightning icon on the Land screen split into two icons. Lands with a double-lightning icon have 12 lightning; lands with a single-lightning icon have 9; lands with no icon have 6.
Added Arabic language support.
Fixed missing character issues in Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.
UI/UX improvements.
