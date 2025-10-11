Meteor Turret

We heard you: meteors were smashing HoverTrucks. Meet the Meteor Turret! It aims by itself and shoots meteors from far away with its special laser technology. Each upgrade makes the laser stronger, so meteors fall faster and your routes stay clear.

Dark Clouds

Dark Clouds are a new type of lightning event. When they appear in the sky, three lightning strikes hit Companies in a row with no gaps. They show up for everyone at the same time, making it a perfect moment to attack others.

Nuice Rain

Nuice Rain is a new weather event. Green Nuice clouds gather before the downpour. A moving rain band travels from one side of the land to the other, filling active Silos with Nuice as it passes. Nuice Rain appears for everyone at the same time, making it a perfect moment to attack or defend.

Additions / Improvements: