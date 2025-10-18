 Skip to content
Major 18 October 2025 Build 20350894 Edited 19 October 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧱 Revive & Prosper – Update 0.17.3

The game was migrated to Unreal Engine 5.6.1 and have enabled some visual improvements.

🔧 New Features & Content

  • Added Manual Furnace – craft Iron Ingots, Copper Ingots, Bricks, and Glass using wood as fuel.

  • Introduced Brick Storage for better organization of your construction materials.

  • Rails can now be crafted at the Workshop during the Wooden Age.

  • Transportation Carts no longer require metal mechanisms – making early logistics easier.

  • Food Boosts – characters now gain better bonuses from eating complex meals.

  • Gillnet Added – a new way to capture fish passively.

  • Manual Sieve – allows you to obtain clay and glass early in the game.

  • New building Kitchen that requires manual cooking but have connection to the belts

⚙️ Balance & Adjustments

  • Beams are now made from Iron Ingots instead of Steel.

  • Brick Windows now require Glass.

  • Train Machines use Iron Ingots instead of Metal Sheets, moving them earlier in the tech progression.

  • Iron Sheets can no longer be crafted at the Blacksmith.

  • Added speed of production to factories and speed of transportation to the belts.

  • Significant tuning to the Toxic mechanic – it should now feel much less punishing.

  • Martians removed by default; instead, you can build up to 4 Teleports that don’t require electricity.

  • Characters eat and drink automatically after waking up to improve daily efficiency.

  • Missing vegetables now respawn automatically, preventing permanent crop loss.

🛠️Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing too many Coffee Plants to spawn.

  • Minor UI fixes and improvements.

  • Various small tunings, balance tweaks, and quality-of-life fixes.

