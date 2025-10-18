🧱 Revive & Prosper – Update 0.17.3

The game was migrated to Unreal Engine 5.6.1 and have enabled some visual improvements.

New building Kitchen that requires manual cooking but have connection to the belts

Manual Sieve – allows you to obtain clay and glass early in the game.

Gillnet Added – a new way to capture fish passively.

Food Boosts – characters now gain better bonuses from eating complex meals .

Rails can now be crafted at the Workshop during the Wooden Age .

Introduced Brick Storage for better organization of your construction materials.

Added Manual Furnace – craft Iron Ingots, Copper Ingots, Bricks, and Glass using wood as fuel.

Beams are now made from Iron Ingots instead of Steel.

Brick Windows now require Glass.

Train Machines use Iron Ingots instead of Metal Sheets, moving them earlier in the tech progression.

Iron Sheets can no longer be crafted at the Blacksmith.

Added speed of production to factories and speed of transportation to the belts.

Significant tuning to the Toxic mechanic – it should now feel much less punishing.

Martians removed by default; instead, you can build up to 4 Teleports that don’t require electricity.

Characters eat and drink automatically after waking up to improve daily efficiency.