11 October 2025 Build 20350871 Edited 11 October 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A demo is now available for the game, letting you play through the 2 levels of the prologue, and the first level of Book 1, giving you a taste of the game and letting you easily get the hang of it before diving into the full thing.

Thank you to everyone who has played the game!


For any questions, suggestions or bugs, please post them in the discord or discussions.

If you've played the game, consider leaving a review! It helps out a ton!

Discord:
discord.gg/J99jV3PnQv

Bluesky:
https://bsky.app/profile/chimpgames.bsky.social
Tumblr:

https://www.tumblr.com/chimpgames

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2886741
