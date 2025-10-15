 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20350862 Edited 15 October 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing L/Right Reflection. We released version 1.1.2.

What's Changed:

  • We fixed a security vulnerability in Unity.

  • The cursor in the title scene is now set to “Load” if save data exists.

Changed files in this update

