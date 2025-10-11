Hello again! Back with another big update!

This update includes:

- 3D Maps! All the maps have been completely re-done as a 3D environment. The map screen has stayed the same since 3 months into development so it was long overdue haha. There's gonna be more polish to them added over time but it's definitely a big visual improvement over what was there!

*NOTE: Any previous run you were on is reset by this update due to the map changes!**

- Fix 'Healing Pin' and Farm Badge keeping your Sculplings at 0hp

- Fix 'Buffet Bash' and 'Deep instinct' moves

I got your other reports and we're working hard to fix things ASAP!

Our focus next:

Cleaning up the rest of the current reported bugs

RIVAL- A rival character that will appear randomly in runs

A new Fantasy/Bug Sculpling

FINALLY:

We're thinking of increasing the price of the game to $9. I think especially with the new 3d maps there's more than enough work put in since the price was set to $7 to justify bumping it up a bit. This will be the last price increase until full release- where it'll probably be a final price of $12. If we do bump it up I'm thinking of raising the price on MONDAY 10/20

As always thank you thank you THANK YOU for the recent reviews and general support y'all have shown with the game- keeps us so motivated!

- Conor