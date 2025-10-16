 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20350833 Edited 16 October 2025 – 17:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Adjusted profile panel exo selector scrolling so the Select button no longer blocks interactions

  • Name input panel rules text is no longer cut off

Changed files in this update

Windows Battle Cruisers Depot Windows Depot 955872
