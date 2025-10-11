Current Version
v2025.10.11
调整OK击杀恶魔吸血鬼超过5个后,每超过1个,在湖边祈祷获取圣骑士特质的概率+1%
修复OK内阁勋章可能导致的红字问题
OK常备营队训练方案未增加维护费和粮食消耗的问题
OK修复无法获取圣骑士特质的问题
OK修复可以一直挖藏宝图的问题
目前正在做罗斯地区的地图,主要封地目前完成1/3
预计一两周就会更新新区域,外加蒙古入侵
Current Version
v2025.10.11
Adjustments
After defeating more than 5 demon vampires, for each additional demon vampire defeated, the probability of obtaining the Paladin trait through praying by the lake increases by 1%.
FixesFixed the red text issue that might be caused by cabinet medals.
Fixed the issue where the standing battalion training plan did not increase maintenance costs and food consumption.
Fixed the issue where the Paladin trait could not be obtained.
Fixed the issue where treasure maps could be dug infinitely.
