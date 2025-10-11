Current Version v2025.10.11 调整 OK击杀恶魔吸血鬼超过5个后,每超过1个,在湖边祈祷获取圣骑士特质的概率+1%

修复 OK内阁勋章可能导致的红字问题

OK常备营队训练方案未增加维护费和粮食消耗的问题

OK修复无法获取圣骑士特质的问题

OK修复可以一直挖藏宝图的问题



目前正在做罗斯地区的地图,主要封地目前完成1/3

预计一两周就会更新新区域,外加蒙古入侵



Current Version v2025.10.11 Adjustments

After defeating more than 5 demon vampires, for each additional demon vampire defeated, the probability of obtaining the Paladin trait through praying by the lake increases by 1%.

Fixes Fixed the red text issue that might be caused by cabinet medals.

Fixed the issue where the standing battalion training plan did not increase maintenance costs and food consumption.

Fixed the issue where the Paladin trait could not be obtained.

Fixed the issue where treasure maps could be dug infinitely.



Update in Progress

The map of the Rus region is currently being developed, and approximately 1/3 of the main fiefdoms have been completed. It is expected that the new region will be updated within one or two weeks, along with the Mongol invasion content.