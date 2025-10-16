 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20350718 Edited 16 October 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our very first post-launch update is here! 🚀


We’ve listened to your feedback and are bringing key gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a brand-new Mac OS version.

⚔️ Combat balance & improvements

  • Xiuhcoatl (blue serpent) nerfed: the path leading to the boss now explains the mechanics you’ll need to overcome the fight.

  • Halberd & pogo: fireballs feel smoother and now visually show your charge.

  • Eyeballs 👁️: hitboxes are much larger, so you don’t need pinpoint precision to deal damage.

  • Bats 🦇 are now less frequent, and overall enemy/fireball pacing has been adjusted.

🔧 Gameplay tweaks

  • Fixed mismatched hitboxes, making pogo-heavy sections way more enjoyable.

🐛 Bug fixes

  • Luno: in rare cases, players reached his room but he didn’t spawn. If you’re still stuck, join our Discord and we’ll fix it for you right away.

  • Cipactli: some players got trapped in the lair without a boss spawn after avoiding Licatsin. Solution: return to Licatsin’s Hut, speak to him, and then head back to Tlaxcala.

  • A boss had a collision at the end that has been removed.

  • A gold piece was duplicated and has been solved.

  • There was an health object (Greeves) that appeared twice after certain boss battle—Solved as well.

🌍 More accessible than ever

  • Mac OS version is now available 🍎

  • 4+ new objective markers added in key story moments to help players who felt lost continue their journey.

Thank you all for the amazing support 🙌
This is only the beginning! 💠

