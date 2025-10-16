Our very first post-launch update is here! 🚀
We’ve listened to your feedback and are bringing key gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a brand-new Mac OS version.
⚔️ Combat balance & improvements
Xiuhcoatl (blue serpent) nerfed: the path leading to the boss now explains the mechanics you’ll need to overcome the fight.
Halberd & pogo: fireballs feel smoother and now visually show your charge.
Eyeballs 👁️: hitboxes are much larger, so you don’t need pinpoint precision to deal damage.
Bats 🦇 are now less frequent, and overall enemy/fireball pacing has been adjusted.
🔧 Gameplay tweaks
Fixed mismatched hitboxes, making pogo-heavy sections way more enjoyable.
🐛 Bug fixes
Luno: in rare cases, players reached his room but he didn’t spawn. If you’re still stuck, join our Discord and we’ll fix it for you right away.
Cipactli: some players got trapped in the lair without a boss spawn after avoiding Licatsin. Solution: return to Licatsin’s Hut, speak to him, and then head back to Tlaxcala.
A boss had a collision at the end that has been removed.
A gold piece was duplicated and has been solved.
There was an health object (Greeves) that appeared twice after certain boss battle—Solved as well.
🌍 More accessible than ever
Mac OS version is now available 🍎
4+ new objective markers added in key story moments to help players who felt lost continue their journey.
Thank you all for the amazing support 🙌
This is only the beginning! 💠
Changed files in this update