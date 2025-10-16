Our very first post-launch update is here! 🚀



We’ve listened to your feedback and are bringing key gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a brand-new Mac OS version.

Bats 🦇 are now less frequent, and overall enemy/fireball pacing has been adjusted.

Eyeballs 👁️ : hitboxes are much larger, so you don’t need pinpoint precision to deal damage.

Halberd & pogo : fireballs feel smoother and now visually show your charge.

Xiuhcoatl (blue serpent) nerfed : the path leading to the boss now explains the mechanics you’ll need to overcome the fight.

Luno: in rare cases, players reached his room but he didn’t spawn. If you’re still stuck, join our Discord and we’ll fix it for you right away.

Cipactli: some players got trapped in the lair without a boss spawn after avoiding Licatsin. Solution: return to Licatsin’s Hut, speak to him, and then head back to Tlaxcala.

A boss had a collision at the end that has been removed.

A gold piece was duplicated and has been solved.